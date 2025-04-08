Greenland Capital Management LP Has $1.20 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $408,064,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10,685.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 488,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 484,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 462,373 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

