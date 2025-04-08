Greenland Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,817 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 308.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 125,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 95.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $101,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $602,629.77. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.