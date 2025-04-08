Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 156,001 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,001 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of American Healthcare REIT worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 79.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 407.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 356,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 286,292 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,552,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

AHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

