Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 40,982 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Greenland Capital Management LP lowered its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in IAC by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 408.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IAC by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler cut shares of IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.