Greenland Capital Management LP Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

