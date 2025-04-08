Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (GPAGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Gruma Stock Performance
Shares of GPAGF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Gruma has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.
Gruma Company Profile
