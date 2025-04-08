Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
