Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.03. 1,698,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,236,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after buying an additional 1,423,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,468,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,129 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 742,479 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,227,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

