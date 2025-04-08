Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 1638980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,616,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

