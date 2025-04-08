HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Bought by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 132.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in HashiCorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 545,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 107,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

