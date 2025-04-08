HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Combs purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 480,123 shares in the company, valued at $331,284.87. This trade represents a 26.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishna Vaddi acquired 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $33,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,490.25. The trade was a 4.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 822,500 shares of company stock valued at $568,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 666,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 491,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 437,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Articles

