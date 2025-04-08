Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 403 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 937.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,376,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

