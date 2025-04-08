Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 541 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 152,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

