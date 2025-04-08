Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WKC opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

