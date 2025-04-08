Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,518 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,459,000 after acquiring an additional 98,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

