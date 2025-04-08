Headlands Technologies LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,488.20. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $104,463.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,564.56. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,829 shares of company stock worth $4,146,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

