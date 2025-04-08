Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 135,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $5,372,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 231,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

