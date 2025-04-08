Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 117,126 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 117,126 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.62.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEVO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

