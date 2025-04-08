Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 23,535 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 394,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 312,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 389.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

CHGG opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

