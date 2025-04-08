Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $67,000 Position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The9 Limited has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

