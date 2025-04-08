Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $67,000 Position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The9 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The9 Limited has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.
The9 Company Profile
