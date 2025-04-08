Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.