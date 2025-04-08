Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Releases Earnings Results

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%.
Hilton Food Group Stock Down 2.0 %
HFG opened at GBX 834 ($10.62) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796 ($10.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($12.68). The company has a market cap of £746.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 886.69.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
