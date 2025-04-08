Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Hologic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.