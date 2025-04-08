IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $241.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

