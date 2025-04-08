Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.80% from the stock’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. 539,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,066. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Illumina by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

