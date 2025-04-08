Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 23,309,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,446. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

