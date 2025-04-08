Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 336045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.43%.

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after buying an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

