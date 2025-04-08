Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of BNE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.94. 20,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,289. The stock has a market cap of C$111.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$6.84.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.