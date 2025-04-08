Insider Buying: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Purchases 17,700 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,091.00.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:SDE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$546.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta Corp. has a one year low of C$2.58 and a one year high of C$4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.16.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

