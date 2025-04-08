Insider Buying: Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Michael Blisko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,883.50. This represents a 3.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 519,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,125. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73.
Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRW shares. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Strawberry Fields REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.
Recommended Stories
