Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Acquires 5,243 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Limber bought 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,000. This trade represents a 110.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
XOMA Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.00.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
