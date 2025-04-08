Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Acquires 5,243 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Limber bought 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,000. This trade represents a 110.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XOMA Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in XOMA by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in XOMA by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

