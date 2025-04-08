Insider Selling: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Sells 2,777 Shares of Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hull sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($22.91), for a total transaction of £49,986 ($63,627.80).

HIK traded up GBX 47 ($0.60) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,841 ($23.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,148.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,016.29. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,750 ($22.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,360 ($30.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.32. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($32.59) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

