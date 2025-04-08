Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.37 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.21). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 24,532 shares changing hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspiration Healthcare Group

In other news, insider Neil Campbell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £40,000 ($50,916.50). Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

