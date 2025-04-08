Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

