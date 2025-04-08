International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,231 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.66% of International Game Technology worth $23,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 71,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 49.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 96,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

