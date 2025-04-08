International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392,717 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of International Paper worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $5,358,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.