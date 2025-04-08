International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $30.73. 29,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 723,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

International Seaways Trading Down 5.1 %

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,197.30. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $146,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $321,856 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6,709.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.