Intuit Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $16.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $556.24 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $15,829,661. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intuit stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

