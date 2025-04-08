Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.1% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total transaction of $814,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,414.48. The trade was a 66.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $15,829,661. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $556.24 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

