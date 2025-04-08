Invesco Ltd. Acquires 161,766 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Chubb worth $718,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CB opened at $274.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.20 and its 200-day moving average is $281.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.