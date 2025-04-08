Invesco Ltd. Acquires 161,766 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Chubb worth $718,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Stock Down 2.3 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
