Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $777,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $91.29.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.