Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of McKesson worth $601,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,361,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,462,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $128,125,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,501,000 after acquiring an additional 216,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.00.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $661.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

