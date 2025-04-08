Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of International Business Machines worth $887,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

