Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of BlackRock worth $845,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $817.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $964.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $991.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,103.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

