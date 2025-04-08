Invesco Ltd. Has $740.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.70% of Kimberly-Clark worth $740,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 214,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 117,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.75%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

