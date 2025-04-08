Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $698,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after buying an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,616,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $301.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $245.04 and a 52-week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

