Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 60,041.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93.
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
