iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,550 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.46% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $89,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $137.81. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.23 and a one year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

