iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.6% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $583.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

