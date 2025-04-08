iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.60 and its 200-day moving average is $588.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

